Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 15.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 174,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after buying an additional 22,782 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 18.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 100,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Pentair by 37.1% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Pentair by 8.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 754,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,549,000 after buying an additional 60,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pentair from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pentair plc has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $80.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average of $47.80.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Further Reading

