Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.29.

Insider Activity

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 3.3 %

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $116.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.87. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

