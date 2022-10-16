Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in shares of CDW by 2.3% in the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 4.7% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of CDW by 0.7% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $154.08 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.03. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

