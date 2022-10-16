Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $98.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $88.96 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.73.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $816.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.88.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

