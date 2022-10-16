Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,391 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,577,000 after buying an additional 372,411 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $89.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.86%.

FRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

