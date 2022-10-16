Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PNW opened at $61.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.48. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $80.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNW. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

