Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $30,000 Investment in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ameren Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.13.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $76.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $99.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

