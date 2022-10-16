Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $57,000 Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 70.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNP opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.71. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

