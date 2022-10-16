Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in MarketAxess by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in MarketAxess by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in MarketAxess by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in MarketAxess by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $231.00 to $213.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.30.

MarketAxess Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $229.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $424.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.59.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.89%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

