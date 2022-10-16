Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $44.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average is $48.85. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

