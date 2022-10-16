Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 4,772 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,772 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $203,919,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $213,579,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,053,000 after buying an additional 7,947,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,438,000 after buying an additional 7,774,643 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $47,578,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.