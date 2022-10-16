Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 13,362 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,362 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on LKQ to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $49.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.60. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. LKQ’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

