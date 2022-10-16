Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 136 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HII shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $223.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.62. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $243.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

