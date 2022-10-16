Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 200 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Trimble by 101.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $301,255,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Trimble by 20.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,228,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,875,000 after purchasing an additional 554,794 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 13,579.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,572,000 after purchasing an additional 461,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,634,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,938,000 after acquiring an additional 450,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $91.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.75 and its 200 day moving average is $63.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.99 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $387,120.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,891.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $387,120.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,891.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $156,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

