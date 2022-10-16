Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 207 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth $28,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average of $61.70. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.64.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

