Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 249 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 96.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE DTE opened at $104.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $140.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,574.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

