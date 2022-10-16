Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 270 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,524,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,445,000 after buying an additional 27,679 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.16.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALK. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Melius began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.44.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

