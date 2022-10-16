Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 315 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Leidos Stock Performance

Leidos stock opened at $88.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.08.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

