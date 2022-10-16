Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,966 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 334 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UHS. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Universal Health Services by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $91.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.12. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.57 and a twelve month high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UHS. Stephens lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Universal Health Services to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.57.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

