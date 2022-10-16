Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 497 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,768,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,907,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $752,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $394.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.87. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.42 and a 12 month high of $798.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $705.00.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Recommended Stories

