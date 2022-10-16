Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $47,000 Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,825,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 56,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 122.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 27,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.
Carlisle Companies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $281.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $211.06 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01.
Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 20.73%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total value of $2,290,752.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,669,525.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total transaction of $2,290,752.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at $37,669,525.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $363.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.60.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.
See Also
