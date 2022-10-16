Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $50,000 Position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 107,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTF opened at $10.10 on Friday. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00.

About Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

