Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,269 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at $71,663,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,690,000 after purchasing an additional 247,868 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 940,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,160 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lantheus by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $33,130.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,933.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $33,130.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,933.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $3,522,242.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,897.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,177 shares of company stock worth $4,204,643 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Lantheus stock opened at $68.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.21. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $87.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 160.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.80.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.