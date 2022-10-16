Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $756,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $254.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.91.

FLT stock opened at $167.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.34 and a 12 month high of $282.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.25. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $861.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. Equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

