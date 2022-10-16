E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Gap Up to $5.58

Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.58, but opened at $5.80. E2open Parent shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 3,612 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on E2open Parent to $10.50 in a report on Thursday.

E2open Parent Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Peter Hantman sold 21,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $152,340.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,336.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 50,400 shares of company stock worth $354,845 over the last 90 days. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETWO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in E2open Parent by 34.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 709,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 181,515 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in E2open Parent by 52.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,446,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after buying an additional 844,003 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in E2open Parent by 12.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at $265,000.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Further Reading

