Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.18.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXP. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

EXP stock opened at $111.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $101.98 and a 52-week high of $169.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $561.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.82 million. Analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 45.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 90.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 406.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

