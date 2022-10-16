Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Up 3.5%

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.06 and last traded at $9.06. 2,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 683,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECVT. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecovyst presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Insider Activity at Ecovyst

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Ecovyst news, insider Joseph S. Koscinski bought 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 454,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,415.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ecovyst news, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,085.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Koscinski purchased 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $100,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 454,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,415.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 31,400 shares of company stock worth $274,906. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecovyst

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the second quarter worth $65,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the first quarter worth $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 576.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the second quarter worth $125,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ecovyst

(Get Rating)

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.