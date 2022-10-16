Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Down 4.3%

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $5.95. 13,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,000,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 48.80%. The firm had revenue of $213.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 12,500.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 19.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 14.8% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.