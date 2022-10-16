Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE ERJ opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26. Embraer has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -854.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Embraer will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Embraer by 80.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Embraer by 607.2% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

