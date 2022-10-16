Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Shares Gap Up to $20.25

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 20.25, but opened at 21.25. Endeavor Group shares last traded at 20.65, with a volume of 745 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on EDR shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 31.45.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is 22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is 22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported 0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.24 by 0.08. The business had revenue of 1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.18 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.19, for a total value of 491,255.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 81,388.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 29,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.12, for a total value of 746,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,168,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.19, for a total value of 491,255.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately 81,388.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,363 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,909. 84.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 34.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.