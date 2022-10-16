Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Down 3.6%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) dropped 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 18,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,732,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

EXK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $30.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.04 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 7.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,231,769 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,664 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 924.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 618,022 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,294,331 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after purchasing an additional 493,368 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 240.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,167 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 278,367 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,809,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after buying an additional 152,095 shares during the period. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

