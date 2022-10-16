Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) VP Edward Royal Smith Buys 3,000 Shares

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) VP Edward Royal Smith purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.92 per share, for a total transaction of $155,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 265,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,781,489.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Enviva Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of EVA stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.33 and a beta of 1.17. Enviva Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.88 and a 1 year high of $91.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.41.

Get Enviva alerts:

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.42 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enviva Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviva

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enviva by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the second quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the second quarter worth about $437,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva during the first quarter worth about $2,693,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in Enviva by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 297,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,530,000 after purchasing an additional 39,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EVA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enviva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

About Enviva

(Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.