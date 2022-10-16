Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 979,800 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 235,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eqonex by 184.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 57,459 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eqonex by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 554,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 59,045 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eqonex in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eqonex in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eqonex by 43.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 44,179 shares during the period. 23.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eqonex Trading Down 10.3 %

Shares of EQOS opened at $0.29 on Friday. Eqonex has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Eqonex Company Profile

Eqonex Limited operates as a digital assets financial services company. It operates through three divisions: Custody, Asset Management, and Brokerage. The company provides Digivault, a custody solution; Bletchley Park, a digital asset investment solution for institutional and professional investors; and EQONEX Investment products that issues securitized products.

Featured Articles

