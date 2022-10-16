Equity Bancshares (EQBK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 18th. Analysts expect Equity Bancshares to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Equity Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Equity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

In other news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $167,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,034.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $292,315.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,513.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $167,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,034.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

See Also

