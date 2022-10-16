Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2022

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELYGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:ERELY opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24. Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. Company Profile

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron and steel rolled products, alloyed and non-alloyed iron, steel and pig iron castings, cast and pressed products, coke, and by-products in Turkey and internationally. Its flat products include hot rolled flat steel products, cold-rolled flat steel products, and galvanized/galvanealed flat steel products; and tin/chrome coated flat steel products used in metal packaging industry.

