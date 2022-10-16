Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Shares Gap Down to $12.88

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.88, but opened at $12.61. Ero Copper shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 500 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Ero Copper Trading Down 4.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18.
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.
