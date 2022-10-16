Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Short Interest Update

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESNT. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Essent Group to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.15. Essent Group has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $50.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.58. Essent Group had a net margin of 85.02% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Essent Group will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In other news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 545.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 92,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 29,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,431,000 after buying an additional 110,609 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.