Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 242,033 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $721,012,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.69.

ESS opened at $222.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.35 and its 200-day moving average is $283.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.83 and a twelve month high of $363.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.90%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

