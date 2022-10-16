EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVERTEC

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 592.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 638,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,139,000 after purchasing an additional 546,369 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,813,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 6.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,582,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,617,000 after buying an additional 216,824 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 692.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 110,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the second quarter valued at about $3,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

Shares of EVTC opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.95. EVERTEC has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $51.06.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.22 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 38.20%. EVERTEC’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

See Also

