Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVH has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.40.

EVH opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -97.19 and a beta of 1.71. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $319.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $1,860,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 752,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,998,069.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $248,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 50,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $1,860,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 752,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,998,069.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,269 shares of company stock worth $3,238,910. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

