Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.07 and last traded at $31.47. Approximately 7,253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,106,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.14.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.13. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $521.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,001,531,000 after buying an additional 827,948 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,574,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Exact Sciences by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Exact Sciences by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

