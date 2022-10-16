Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 749 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Executive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,615,000 after buying an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after buying an additional 1,590,742 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,092,843,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,810,000 after purchasing an additional 877,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,598,000 after purchasing an additional 805,196 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $111.19 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $326.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

