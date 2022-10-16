Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Gap Up to $7.77

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.77, but opened at $8.05. Fastly shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 24,927 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Fastly to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $907.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.86 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 49.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $223,264.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 591,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,081,811.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $61,097.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 409,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,916,829.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,652 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $223,264.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 591,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,081,811.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,622 shares of company stock valued at $858,196 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastly by 199.5% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 40,415 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Fastly by 114.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,466,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,496 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fastly by 11.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 515,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 350,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

