Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,305.00.

FQVTF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 935 ($11.30) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Fevertree Drinks Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $37.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.74.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.