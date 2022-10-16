FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) were up 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.11 and last traded at $16.11. Approximately 1,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 706,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FGEN shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FibroGen to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FibroGen Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.16. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 83.64% and a negative return on equity of 100.51%. The company had revenue of $29.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 369.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

