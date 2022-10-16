Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.88%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FITB. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

