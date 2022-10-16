FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Gap Down to $8.18

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.18, but opened at $7.82. FIGS shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 70,376 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIGS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of FIGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.31.

FIGS Stock Down 7.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60.

Insider Transactions at FIGS

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Soenen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,263. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FIGS in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in FIGS by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Further Reading

