FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Gap Down to $8.18

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2022

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGSGet Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.18, but opened at $7.82. FIGS shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 70,376 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIGS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of FIGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.31.

FIGS Stock Down 7.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FIGS

In related news, Director Michael J. Soenen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,263. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FIGS in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in FIGS by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Further Reading

