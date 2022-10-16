Financial Analysis: Jinhua Marine Biological (OTCMKTS:JNMB) versus Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Jinhua Marine Biological (OTCMKTS:JNMB – Get Rating) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jinhua Marine Biological and Canopy Growth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jinhua Marine Biological N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Canopy Growth $415.09 million 2.72 -$241.08 million ($5.49) -0.43

Jinhua Marine Biological has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canopy Growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jinhua Marine Biological 0 0 0 0 N/A Canopy Growth 9 6 2 0 1.59

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Jinhua Marine Biological and Canopy Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Canopy Growth has a consensus price target of $8.40, suggesting a potential upside of 257.54%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than Jinhua Marine Biological.

Profitability

This table compares Jinhua Marine Biological and Canopy Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jinhua Marine Biological N/A N/A N/A Canopy Growth -558.27% -25.21% -15.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Canopy Growth beats Jinhua Marine Biological on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jinhua Marine Biological

Jinhua Marine Biological (USA), Inc. develops allopelagic materials, biological medicines, pesticides, environmental protection products, and products for the home. It offers health products, including Xiduoan, which is used for strengthening and adjusting the immune system. The company also introduces advanced wastewater treatment technology, as well as develops environmental protection projects, including industry/urban wastewater treatment. This business was pursued in three areas: the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of ERGOS Systems directly by the Company; consulting services, and the delivery of marketing and other services to ERGOS network providers.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The company's products include dried cannabis flower, extracts and concentrates, beverages, gummies, and vapes. It offers its products under the Tweed, 7ACRES, 7ACRES Craft Collective, DOJA, Ace Valley, Quatreau, Deep Space, First + Free, Surity Pro, Spectrum Therapeutics, Vert, Tokyo Smoke, Twd, Martha Stewart CBD, DNA Genetics, BioSteel, Storz & Bickel, This Works, HiWay, Simple Stash, Whisl, and Truverra brands. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

