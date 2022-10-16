Financial Contrast: Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) & Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.1% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Empire State Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Empire State Realty Trust pays out 280.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out 2.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Diversified Healthcare Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty Trust 1.64% 0.67% 0.27% Diversified Healthcare Trust 31.38% 15.14% 6.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Empire State Realty Trust and Diversified Healthcare Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty Trust 2 2 1 0 1.80 Diversified Healthcare Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $7.88, suggesting a potential upside of 17.71%. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 395.05%. Given Diversified Healthcare Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Diversified Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Empire State Realty Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty Trust $624.09 million 1.80 -$6.51 million $0.05 133.80 Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.38 billion 0.17 $174.51 million $1.71 0.59

Diversified Healthcare Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Empire State Realty Trust. Diversified Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Empire State Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Diversified Healthcare Trust beats Empire State Realty Trust on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio. Long the leader in energy efficiency retrofits and Indoor Environmental Quality, Empire State Realty Trust is the first commercial real estate portfolio in the U.S. to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

