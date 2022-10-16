Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Short Interest Up 19.6% in September

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,900 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the September 15th total of 125,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

Finch Therapeutics Group Price Performance

FNCH stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $75.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $17.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group ( NASDAQ:FNCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. Finch Therapeutics Group had a negative return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 592.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 13,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

(Get Rating)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.